Cold Thursday ahead before rounds of rain arrive this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures continue to drop overnight making for a cold start to the day Thursday. Temperatures rebound this weekend with on-and-off rain chances.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is mostly clear and calm, but colder! We’re dropping to around 27 degrees, with patchy fog and frost.

We’ll see those mostly sunny skies throughout the majority of the day Thursday with a few high clouds moving in during the afternoon hours. It’s a chilly day with a high of 46 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday comes with a better warmup, after a freezing morning, with a high of 57 degrees. We will see more scattered clouds moving through ahead of scattered showers Friday night.

Showers arrive overnight Friday into Saturday. Most of the rain comes early Saturday morning but lingers into the early afternoon hours. Another batch of rain arrives later Sunday into Monday. The timing of the rain is fluid, so keep that WVLT First Alert Weather App handy throughout the next few days as we continue to keep an eye on the timing.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are looking at the best chance for rain to be Tuesday of next week. Temperatures remain mild as well.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

