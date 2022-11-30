As congress scrambles, experts weigh in on impact of possible rail strike

Four rail worker labor unions have rejected a deal proposed in the summer, bringing the potential of a rail strike before Christmas.
As congress scrambles to force an agreement, experts are outlining what a possible rail strike would do to the economy.
By William Puckett
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the summer, eight labor unions agreed to a deal with rail companies, hoping to avoid a potential strike.

That deal proposed a nearly 24% rate hike, alongside a single day of paid sick leave for workers.

While the pay increase was welcomed, union workers in four unions disagreed with the lack of additional sick time.

”Railroads, like every other industry, are seeing challenges with finding available labor so it’s putting a lot of pressure on their employees, and the employees feel like they don’t have to go to the doctor or take their kid to school or anything like that that might cause them to miss work,” said Ted Stank, the Bruce Chair of Supply Chain Management at the University of Tennessee.

As congress scrambles to impose an agreement on the two sides, the possibility of a strike looms ahead of Christmas.

”A lot of the product that rides on the rails, companies would try to find truck capacity. There’s not enough truck capacity for all of that rides on rails, and that would drive trucking capacity up, and that would have an impact on inflation,” said Stank.

As the economy teeters on the brink of a recession, as well as the busiest shopping season is in full swing, President Biden is putting the heat on congress to impose a deal.

”It also puts a Democratic president and, right now at least until they seek a new congress, a Democratic congress in an interesting point of maybe having to force the hand of unions which have traditionally been pro-democratic,” said Stank.

Wednesday night, the House passed a measure with bi-partisan support to force a deal.

The Senate is now working to approve the move.

Vermont Senator and former Presidential hopeful, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, has vowed to stop the deal from happening unless more paid sick leave, one of the only sticking points remaining, is included for rail workers.

Should the measure be passed on to President Biden’s desk, he is expected to sign it.

