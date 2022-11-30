‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in Sevier County says it needs your help.

The Angel Tree program is behind on donations, which could leave The Salvation Army scrambling to fulfill a kid’s wish list.

Donations for children have been coming into the Salvation Army donation center on Dolly Parton Parkway, but not as much as officials had hoped.

“We are very much so behind. We definitely need the community to come out and help us,” said Lt. Melissa Poole.

This year, the Salvation Army planned to help 500 families with their holiday wish lists.

“Of course, they’ve asked for toys. They’ve asked for clothing, and that’s one of the main resources that we really want to provide for them this year, making sure they’re getting coats making sure they’re getting pants and shoes and socks so that they can stay warm as the new year approaches,” said Poole.

As volunteers sort through all the donations, they realized there are almost 150 angels that have not been turned in.

Volunteers like Cindy Kucela have been involved since the beginning and now want to see those wishes come true.

“The gifts are starting to come in, and we’re getting to enjoy seeing the gifts that the children have asked for come in. And we’re looking forward to when the gifts are given to the families them enjoy them for Christmas,” said Kucela.

With nine days to go, the Salvation Army hopes the community will step up to fill the empty boxes.

“We are way behind where we should be right now. We are already entering December, and I was hoping that most of this would already be processed. We’d already have a lot of these boxes filled full of angels and toys for these kids, and right now, we’re a little bare,” said Poole.

Poole said some cards have been picked up at various locations around Sevier County but have not been returned. It hopes to remind people those gifts are needed soon so they know what they have.

People can donate through Dec. 9.

These are the locations to pick up angels for sponsorship:

•Walmart SuperCenter at 1414 Parkway Sevierville

•Walmart SuperCenter in Newport

•Golden Carat Jewelry in Sevierville

•D Gardens in downtown Sevierville

•Wyndham at the Smokies in Sevierville

•Ogles Furniture in Sevierville

•Gatlin’s at The Island

•Gatlin’s Fun Center Gatlinburg location

•Tennessee State Bank in Sevierville

•Tennessee State Bank at the Pigeon Forge Corporate Office

•State Farm’s Sevierville location

•Kings Library in Sevierville

•Great Smokey Mountain Association of Realtors

