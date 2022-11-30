Families can get free books from the Tenn. Dept. of Education

The Tennessee Department of Education is teaming up with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation to offer free at-home reading resources to families with children in grades K-2.
books generic
books generic(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education is teaming up with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation to offer free at-home reading resources to families with children in grades K-2.

The program allows families to order an at-home “Decodable Book Series” for each of their children over winter break.

“We know early literacy is incredibly important and sets the foundation for a child’s education and life after graduation,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Thanks to partners like GELF, Tennessee families can easily order free books and resources to make reading fun this winter break and help their children become excellent readers.”

The launch is a part of the state’s Reading 360 Initiative, a program aimed at boosting reading skills among Tennessee students.

The books offered will include puzzles that students can solve by practicing phonics and letter sounds.

“Caregivers hold so many roles and responsibilities, and the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) is here to support families in giving their children the brightest future,” said James Pond, GELF President. “Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen early literacy by promoting a culture of reading and learning outside of the classroom. When children are on holiday break from school, we encourage families to take a break from the screens and read together with these resources. Books build learners; books bond families.”

Families can order books on this website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

