FedEx employee killed at hub

FedEx World Hub
FedEx World Hub(WMC Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx employee was accidentally killed Wednesday afternoon while on the clock.

Memphis police identified the worker as a 48-year-old man.

FedEx confirmed the tragedy took place on company property and released the following statement:

The Memphis International Airport (MEM) confirmed that MAPD responded to a call at approximately 2:40 p.m. about a two-vehicle accident at the FedEx Hub.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that two people were transported by paramedics to local hospitals. It is undetermined at this time if this call was related to the fatal accident.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation.

The victim’s name and role with the company have not been identified at this time.

TOSHA says they have not yet been asked to investigate, but that federal law allows employers eight hours to report a fatality.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN announced the arrest of 13 individuals as a result...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
Newport City School District named “exemplary” by the state for the second-straight year
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
Rudolph
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Two found dead in truck after crash
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam...
Tennessee jumps up in College Football Playoff Poll

Latest News

Benadryl (Source: KLTV Staff)
Two juveniles fatally overdose on Benadryl
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the first spotty rain returning Friday, increasing in...
Chilly today but dry for now, ahead of on and off rain chances
Fire crews respond to fatal North Knoxville camper fire
Fire crews respond to deadly North Knoxville camper fire
One person was killed in a North Knoxville fire, according to officials with the Knoxville Fire...
Fire crews respond to deadly North Knoxville camper fire
‘The war is still going on:’ Ukrainian student at UT worries about home country
‘The war is still going on:’ Ukrainian student at UT worries about home country