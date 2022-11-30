“I can’t wait”: Floyd County deputy sets goal to walk again after leg amputation

FLOYD CO., Ky. (WKYT/WSAZ) - November 30, 2022 marks five months since three Floyd County officers were killed and several more were injured in the line of duty.

Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson was one of several officers hurt in the ambush of gunfire in Allen on June 30.

Lawson was shot in the leg and underwent several surgeries in hopes of saving his leg. After the 11th surgery Lawson made the decision to have his left leg amputated below the knee. The Floyd County deputy says the decision was easy for him, after missing out on precious moments with his young daughter.

“I actually missed her birthday,” said Lawson. “We had a bunch of inflatables brought up and put out back and I couldn’t even go outside, so that day pretty much sealed the deal that it was coming off.”

In July, Deputy Lawson talked to WKYT about the battle he faced in the weeks following the shooting. He returned home in August after being released from the hospital. He was greeted by the community outside the Mountain Arts Center.

While Deputy Lawson recovers through the physical pain, he is also working on the emotional toll the shooting took on him. Nearly two months ago Lawson started therapy. He is also leaning on his brothers in blue for support.

“Everyone has listened to what I had to say and they’re always going to be there,” said Lawson.

Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins lost their lives in the ambush. Deputy Lawson says he wants to make sure the three are never forgotten.

“That scar on Floyd County is always going to be there, that scar on me is always going to be here, it’s never going away,” said Lawson. “You just have to do what they’d want you to do which is move on the best we can.”

Once his stitches are removed, Lawson will begin the process to get a prosthetic. In the months to come he’ll learn to walk again with the prosthetic. Lawson says his goal is to one day go back to work at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

“I can’t wait. I think about it everyday,” said Lawson.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.