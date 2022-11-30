Patients moved after fire near Sweetwater Hospital

A generator caught fire in the parking lot near the Sweetwater Hospital, according to hospital officials.
this is an image depicting a fire truck
this is an image depicting a fire truck(MGN Online)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, a generator fire broke out in the parking lot near the Sweetwater Hospital, according to hospital officials.

Sweetwater Fire Department crews responded to the fire at around 10 a.m.

Officials assured that the hospital was not on fire, but all patients were moved to the other side of the building as a precaution. Two patients were transferred to another hospital.

Crews turned the generator off and extinguished the flames.

“Sweetwater Hospital maintains the safety of patients and its staff as its highest priority,” hospital officials said.

SFD crews are continuing to monitor the fire.

