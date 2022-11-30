Soggy to cooler as a cold front settles in today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We had a soggy night but that rainfall moves on to start the day, and temperatures move down as the cold front settles in! We only have a couple of days off from rain chances, before showers start moving through at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have an 80% coverage of our area in rain and some storms early morning, becoming a 40% coverage by sunrise when most folks actually commute. We’re starting the day in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures are gradually cooling as the sky clears today. Spotty rain showers are left mid to late morning, then we have more sunshine this afternoon. We’re dropping to around 50 degrees in the Valley and upper 30s on the Plateau, as the colder air slides in from the northwest. The winds from that direction make us all feel colder!

Tonight is mostly clear and calm, but colder! We’re dropping to around 27 degrees, with patchy fog and frost.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is a mostly sunny and chilly day at 46 degrees.

Friday comes with a better warmup, after a freezing morning, with a high of 57 degrees. We will see more scattered clouds moving through as well, ahead of scattered showers Friday night.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking showers at times for the weekend and into early next week. A front looks to move through next Tuesday, giving us a break from the showers midweek.

