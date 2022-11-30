Suspect arrested in homicide case involving missing Chattanooga student

University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student Jasmine Pace has been missing since November 22.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) - An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of a Chattanooga college student who has been missing for several days, NBC affiliate WRCB-TV reports.

University of Chattanooga student Jasmine Pace, 22, was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Surveillance video shows Pace leaving her mother’s house on the night of her disappearance.

Pace had sent her location to her mother the night she went missing. Police later discovered Pace’s car at the Signal View Apartments on Mountain Creek, miles from the location she had sent over text.

Police announced Wednesday 22-year-old Jason Wen Chen had been charged with criminal homicide in connection to Pace’s disappearance. After obtaining a search warrant, police discovered evidence in Chen’s apartment that led to his arrest. Officials did not say what they evidence might be.

Jason Wen Chen
Jason Wen Chen(Williamson County Jail)

According to officials, Chen and Pace were in a relationship for several months before her disappearance. Pace’s last known whereabouts were at Chen’s apartment.

Chen was taken into custody Tuesday by the Nolensville Police Department. Chen was transported back to Hamilton County to face his homicide charges.

Pace’s body has still not been found, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Police have reportedly received hundreds of tips in relation to the ongoing investigation.

