TBI Issues Silver Alert for missing man out of Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert early Wednesday morning for a missing man out of Knox county.

Officials say 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was last seen on November 29th at 3:30 P.M. at the Flying J Truck Stop on Watt Road in Knoxville.

He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and a cowboy hat.

The TBI says Houston has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance.

Anyone who sees him or has any information at all, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s office at 865-215-2243 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

MORE: Thomas Houston was last seen on November 29th at the Flying J Truck Stop on Watt Road in Knoxville.



He was wearing a blue shirt, black and blue jacket, blue jeans, and a cowboy hat.



Call @knoxsheriff at 865-215-2243 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND with info. #TNSilverAlert pic.twitter.com/6RzPaKzoC5 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.