TBI Issues Silver Alert for missing man out of Knox County

Officials say 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston is missing
TBI issues Silver Alert for Missing Man
TBI issues Silver Alert for Missing Man(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By William Dowling
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert early Wednesday morning for a missing man out of Knox county.

Officials say 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was last seen on November 29th at 3:30 P.M. at the Flying J Truck Stop on Watt Road in Knoxville.

He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and a cowboy hat.

The TBI says Houston has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance.

Anyone who sees him or has any information at all, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s office at 865-215-2243 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN announced the arrest of 13 individuals as a result...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
Vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
Rudolph
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam...
Tennessee jumps up in College Football Playoff Poll
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says

Latest News

Kirdwood Street becomes new location for Greyhound bus stop.
Knoxville Greyhound station moves for third time this year
Cold front arrives overnight
Cold front brings rain overnight and cooler temperatures Wednesday
Kirdwood Street becomes new location for Greyhound bus stop.
Knoxville Greyhound station moves for third time this year
Quality used clothes appear on racks and shelves at the Knox County Schools Clothing Center.
Ways to make a difference without breaking the bank