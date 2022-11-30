Tenn. man sentenced to 25 years for meth trafficking in Kentucky

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Marlon Jermaine Johnson, 39, of Nashville, Tenn. was sentenced in federal court to 25 years in prison on Tuesday.

Officials said he was sentenced for the possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possession of a gun while trafficking and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Evidence used during a trial showed on Nov. 18, 2018, Johnson was involved in a high-speed chase with Knox County Sheriff’s Department, through a Corbin neighborhood where he ultimately crashed into a gate and a parked car.

After he crashed his car, he took off and ran into a cemetery where officers were able to arrest him. Police searched his car and found more than one kilogram of meth and a loaded gun.

Johnson was convicted in July 2022.

Under federal law, Johnson must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. He will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years after his release from prison.

