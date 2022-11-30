Two found dead in truck after crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on Solway Road, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

Officers with KCSO’s Traffic Unit responded to reports of a truck in a creek on Solway Road at Greystone Summit Lane at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a Dodge pickup overturned in an embankment in the creek. Two people, who have not been identified, were found dead inside.

Glenn said that the single-vehicle crash occurred sometime after 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Someone noticed the truck and called 911, according to Glenn.

Glenn said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

