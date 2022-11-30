VIDEO: Buddhist monk attacked at Nashville temple


The monk tried to prevent the suspects from leaving, as seen in a video released by police, but was unsuccessful.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro detectives are investigating after a Buddhist monk was attacked at Nashville temple.

Police say five people attacked the monk after they robbed the Wat Lao Buddhist Temple on Old Hickory Boulevard in South Nashville on Sunday morning.

The victim lives at the temple, police said, and heard a knock at the door at about 9 a.m. When he opened the door, the robbers, who appeared to be four women and a man, forced their way inside and knocked the monk to the ground. He was held there while at least two women went through the temple and took cash, police said.

The monk tried to prevent the suspects from leaving, as seen in a video released by police, but was unsuccessful. One of suspects was seen in the video holding a toddler, according to police. The five suspects fled in a silver Toyota van.

Police say the alleged robbers left in this van.
Police say the alleged robbers left in this van.(MNPD)

Anyone who recognizes the alleged robbers from the surveillance footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or Metro Police.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newport City School District named “exemplary” by the state for the second-straight year
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they...
High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Two found dead in truck after crash
Vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School
Police identify human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property

Latest News

WIVK Christmas Parade 2021
Traffic delays expected in downtown Knoxville for WIVK Christmas Parade
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a cold front for this weekend, and then stalled rain...
Spotty showers return today with more at times this weekend
An officer hangs an ornament on the wreath honoring homicide victims during Thursday night’s...
Officials, families honor Tennessee homicide victims
Crews responded to a 911 call early Friday morning.
West Knoxville building destroyed following fire
KFD puts out fire on Sterchi St.
West Knoxville building destroyed following fire