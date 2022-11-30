Ways to make a difference without breaking the bank

Multiple non-profit organizations in Knox County celebrate ‘Giving Tuesday’ by raising awareness about volunteering.
By Richard Mason
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving and the internationally recognized day to contribute to charity. Some organizations are asking for donations this time of year, but there are also ways to give without hurting your wallet.

Mobile Meals, a non-profit working to combat food insecurity among homebound older adults, is raising awareness about the importance of giving back by simply volunteering.

Judith Pelot, director of nutrition services at Mobile Meals, explained how many volunteers it takes to help those in need.

“We see about 500 volunteers a week, a hundred a day. They travel about 1,500 miles a day here in Knox County,” Pelot said.

Another non-profit organization that is in need of more volunteers is the Knox County Schools Clothing Center, which helps more than 2,000 students get quality used clothing.

“Our staff is two people and they’re really trying to do the best they can so all those donations that you bring in they’re taking care of them,” Akin said.

According to Jill Akin, PTA president at Knox County Schools Clothing Center, the clothing center needs boys 10-years-old and above-used clothing since they are in such high demand.

