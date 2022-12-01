2 East Tenn. cross country teams headed to Nike Nationals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A pair of cross-country teams deserve some recognition after qualifying for the Nike Nationals.

Coach Chelsea Osborne’s Farragut High School boys cross country team will be fighting for a national title.

The Admirals have qualified for the Nike Cross Country Nationals after winning the Southeast Regional competition in Charlotte, N.C., this past weekend.

Osborne said the victory is the culmination of a lot of hard work and her team really coming together.

”It’s one of those goals that that it’s there and you want it to get here, and it’s just shocking when it actually comes, and that those boys are so excited. They have worked really hard over the past four years, and they’ve just done it really consistently, and every year, they’ve gotten better. This whole team as a group, they work well together,” Osborne said.

These Admirals are just the 4th boys’ team from Tennessee to compete in these nationals.

Another team that qualified is the first-ever girls’ team to represent Tennessee at the Nike Nationals.

The Webb girls’ cross country team finished second at the Southeast Regional competition and is looking forward to the opportunity to go up against the best of the best.

The teams will compete on Saturday at Nike headquarters in Portland, Ore.

The Nike Nationals will be live-streamed on their website.

