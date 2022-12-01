Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

An Amber Alert was issued for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old from Paradise, Texas.
An Amber Alert was issued for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old from Paradise, Texas.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued Thursday in Texas for a missing 7-year-old girl.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Athena Strand had last been seen at 5:45 p.m. local time Wednesday in the 200 block of County Road 3573 in the town of Paradise. She is described as 4 feet tall and 65 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray longsleeve shirt with white flowers, blue jeans with white flowers on the pockets and brown boots. She has pierced ears but no earrings and two red birthmarks on her lower back.

Anyone with information can contact the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN announced the arrest of 13 individuals as a result...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
Newport City School District named “exemplary” by the state for the second-straight year
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
Rudolph
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Two found dead in truck after crash
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam...
Tennessee jumps up in College Football Playoff Poll

Latest News

Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra
Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra
Poeple have already claimed their spot on the Gatlinburg Parkway.
Gatlinburg prepares for Christmas parade
Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton sing "9 to 5"
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility
FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they...
High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan