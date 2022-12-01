Chilly today but dry for now, ahead of on and off rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday is mostly clear and chilly, and while Friday feels better by the afternoon, clouds also increase with rain chances gradually increasing into the weekend. We’ll see on and off scattered rain chances for several days, until a front finally moves through next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear and calm, but colder! We start the day with temperatures in the low to upper 20s, with Knoxville around 27 degrees for the low. Patchy fog and frost are developing this morning

It’s a mostly sunny day, with a few high clouds moving in during the afternoon hours. It’s a chilly day with a high of 46 degrees, plus a cool breeze.

We have another mostly clear and cold night tonight, with a low of 28 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday comes with a better warmup, with a high of 57 degrees and a shift to a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph. We will see more scattered clouds moving through, with a stray shower possible during the day and then spotty rain possible Friday evening with gusts around 20 mph.

Scattered rain arrives later Friday night into Saturday. This becomes more isolated Saturday afternoon, with a high of 60 degrees. Wind gusts pick up to 25 mph gusts at times.

Another batch of rain arrives Sunday afternoon to evening, and yet again on Monday. A front is kicking out batches of rain at times, so that can make for timing adjustments and we can send you message updates from the WVLT First Alert Weather app.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are looking at the best chance for rain to be Tuesday of next week, as the cold front finally moves through. We’ll feel the dip in temperatures again the second half of next week.

