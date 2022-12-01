As Christmas season winds up, Blessings on Bell Street prepares to serve community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The inside of Overcoming Believers Church is undergoing a makeover ahead of the 12th iteration of Blessings on Bell Street.

The church has invited thousands over the years to step foot on their property and immerse their family in holiday cheer.

This offering has served on average nearly two thousand families who may not have the means to provide Christmas to their kids.

This year, OBC is teaming up with ut University of Tennessee Project Excellence class at Austin-East to help them learn leadership skills.

”There’s a lot of youth coming to this Christmas event. I want to be able to show them how we developed this Christmas event and how they can do the same,” said Aeriel Holt, a UT Project Excellence at Austin-East Student.

Holt and her classmates are playing an integral role in organizing Blessings on Bell Street this year.

The hope is that the students can learn vital skills for their future while also encouraging others to lead the way later on.

”The future is important and what we have and what we’re creating in the future is important and it impacts how we’re going to be,” said Holt.

Blessings on Bell Street will take place Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Overcoming Believers Church, and anyone is welcome to attend.

Volunteers can reach out to Overcoming Believers, and anyone wishing to donate a Christmas Gift can drop them off at the church from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. this week.

