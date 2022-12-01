Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra

Dolly Parton and the Kelly Clarkson Show teamed up to donate $50,000 to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra.
Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton teamed up to sing "9 to 5" on the Kelly Clarkson show.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton announced on the Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday that she’s helping the show to donate $50,000 to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra.

The donations were inspired by Erin Gonzalez, who received the Dolly Parton Scholarship and studied music education at the University of Tennessee. Now, Gonzalez works at the orchestra, helping bring music into classrooms by working on student outreach.

The Kelly Clarkson Show pledged to donate $25,000 to the organization, and Parton surprised Gonzalez with a $25,000 donation herself.

