Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton announced on the Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday that she’s helping the show to donate $50,000 to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra.

The donations were inspired by Erin Gonzalez, who received the Dolly Parton Scholarship and studied music education at the University of Tennessee. Now, Gonzalez works at the orchestra, helping bring music into classrooms by working on student outreach.

The Kelly Clarkson Show pledged to donate $25,000 to the organization, and Parton surprised Gonzalez with a $25,000 donation herself.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.