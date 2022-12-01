Fire crews respond to deadly North Knoxville camper fire

One person was killed in a North Knoxville fire, according to officials with the Knoxville Fire Department.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a deadly camper fire on Greenway Drive in North Knoxville Thursday.

The fire happened around 6:19 a.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the camper, which was parked near a home, KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks told WVLT News.

“After the initial company made a quick attack on the fire and was able to extinguish the flames in the camper, firefighters also discovered a body near the door of the unit,” he said.

Both the camper and the home were damaged by the fire. At this time, investigators are looking into what caused the fire, but they do not suspect foul play.

The American Red Cross was assisting the family.

