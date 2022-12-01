Heather visits some Morgan County students

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley visited multiple grades at Oakdale School.
Heather at Oakdale School in Morgan County.
Heather at Oakdale School in Morgan County.(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley was invited to visit some students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade at Oakdale School in Morgan County. The students in a program called Avid, have had speakers from different career paths. They learned more about television news and weather from Heather.

Then Heather visited a third grade class, since they’re in the middle of their lesson weather.

Some Oakdale 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students with Heather Haley.
Some Oakdale 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students with Heather Haley.(WVLT)
Heather with some Oakdale third grade students.
Heather with some Oakdale third grade students.(WVLT)

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the first spotty rain returning Friday, increasing in...
Chilly today but dry for now, ahead of on and off rain chances
