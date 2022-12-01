Heather visits some Morgan County students
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley visited multiple grades at Oakdale School.
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley was invited to visit some students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade at Oakdale School in Morgan County. The students in a program called Avid, have had speakers from different career paths. They learned more about television news and weather from Heather.
Then Heather visited a third grade class, since they’re in the middle of their lesson weather.
