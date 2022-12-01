Heather visits some Morgan County students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley was invited to visit some students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade at Oakdale School in Morgan County. The students in a program called Avid, have had speakers from different career paths. They learned more about television news and weather from Heather.

Then Heather visited a third grade class, since they’re in the middle of their lesson weather.

Some Oakdale 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students with Heather Haley. (WVLT)

Heather with some Oakdale third grade students. (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.