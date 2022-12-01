Knoxville Fire Department warns dangers of space heaters, extension cords in RVs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two recent camper fires in East Tennessee served as a reminder of the dangers space heaters and faulty propane systems can cause in recreational vehicles.

Thursday, Knoxville Fire Department responded to a camper fire on Greenway Drive. One person, who lived inside, died. The fire also damaged a home near the camper.

In Blount County, four people were injured after the RV they lived in caught fire.

The cause of these fires is still unknown.

“This is kind of what we call our fire season if you will when the temperatures start dropping,” Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks of the Knoxville Fire Department said. “People start using space heaters, gas heaters, things like that. Sometimes, they’re used inappropriately or in dangerous manners, so we do see fires that are caused by those types of appliances from time to time.”

Commonly, fires in camper vehicles are caused by faulty propane systems or space heaters.

“I would say they’re often preventable because we can do things like make sure those space heaters are in good places, that we’re not using extension cords, that people are servicing their RVs appropriately and things like that-- making sure they’re not overcluttered,” said Wilbanks.

In Knoxville, KFD sees these fires on private property, as opposed to campgrounds. It’s also important to install smoke alarms and fire extinguishers, no matter how long you plan to stay.

