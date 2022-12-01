Knoxville Fire Department warns dangers of space heaters, extension cords in RVs

One person died in a North Knox camper fire. Four were injured in a separate fire in Blount County.
One person died in a North Knox camper fire. Four were injured in a separate fire in Blount...
One person died in a North Knox camper fire. Four were injured in a separate fire in Blount County.(WVLT News)
By Christyn Allen
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two recent camper fires in East Tennessee served as a reminder of the dangers space heaters and faulty propane systems can cause in recreational vehicles.

Thursday, Knoxville Fire Department responded to a camper fire on Greenway Drive. One person, who lived inside, died. The fire also damaged a home near the camper.

In Blount County, four people were injured after the RV they lived in caught fire.

The cause of these fires is still unknown.

“This is kind of what we call our fire season if you will when the temperatures start dropping,” Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks of the Knoxville Fire Department said. “People start using space heaters, gas heaters, things like that. Sometimes, they’re used inappropriately or in dangerous manners, so we do see fires that are caused by those types of appliances from time to time.”

Commonly, fires in camper vehicles are caused by faulty propane systems or space heaters.

“I would say they’re often preventable because we can do things like make sure those space heaters are in good places, that we’re not using extension cords, that people are servicing their RVs appropriately and things like that-- making sure they’re not overcluttered,” said Wilbanks.

In Knoxville, KFD sees these fires on private property, as opposed to campgrounds. It’s also important to install smoke alarms and fire extinguishers, no matter how long you plan to stay.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN announced the arrest of 13 individuals as a result...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
Newport City School District named “exemplary” by the state for the second-straight year
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
Rudolph
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Two found dead in truck after crash
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam...
Tennessee jumps up in College Football Playoff Poll

Latest News

One year after an arsonist burned down one of CCET’s buildings, the charity is still serving...
One year after fire, Catholic Charities of East Tennessee gives help, hope to thousands
Blessings on Bell Street
As Christmas season winds up, Blessings on Bell Street prepares to serve community
Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) took the time to recognize Dec.1 1955 as the day Rosa Parks...
‘Small act of courage’ | KAT celebrates Rosa Parks day
One year after the fire; Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has served thousands