Knoxville needs younger people to move to East Tenn., chamber leaders say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from the Knoxville Chamber showed Knoxville is not keeping up with other cities economically.

The report, “Transitioning Knoxville’s Economy for the Imagination Age,” outlines the need for economic growth in the city. It shows Knoxville is behind when it comes to average annual pay compared to cities like Raleigh, Asheville and Chattanooga.

“While our economy is good, it really is, we have some large anchor employers. Unemployment is low. Our average annual pay is increasing, but it’s not increased as relative to our peer communities,” said Amy Nolan, Knoxville Chamber’s Vice President of Regional Advancement.

In order to grow Knoxville’s economy, Knoxville needs people in the 25 to 54 age range to move to the city, according to the Knoxville Chamber.

“We really want to focus on growing that demographic because those are employees, they’re entrepreneurs, they’re homeowners and people that are really going to fuel our economy,” said Nolan.

“As someone who moved here and decided to stay, I can say there are so many beautiful things about this city that are worth celebrating,” said New2Knox Head of Creative, Emilie Stooksbury.

New2Knox is a platform that helps Knoxville transplants adjust to life in East Tennessee.

Stooksbury falls into the 25 to 54 age demographic and thinks the city must increase pay and keep up with the cost of living to make younger people want to stay in Knoxville.

“Prices are getting crazy, and I know apartments are hard to find and more expensive. Realistically, to get young people to want to come and be excited about staying, the price of living has to be reasonable,” said Stooksbury.

The chamber agrees and wants to entice higher-paying companies to Knoxville. “We are definitely recruiting those types of high-growth companies that are offering a higher-than-average pay to really increase that number,” said Nolan.

The Knoxville Chamber is working with Knox County Schools high schools and the University of Tennessee to put graduates in contact with local employers.

