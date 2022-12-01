Many Christmas parades for you to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and many cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades this weekend! Here are some parades big and small for you and the family to Find Your Fun.

Thursday, Dec. 1:

Lenior City’s Christmas parade kicks off on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Lenior City.

Friday, Dec. 2:

The 49th annual WIVK Christmas parade is on Friday. It starts at 7 p.m. in downtown Knoxville. You might see some familiar faces from WVLT! If you cannot make it out of the parade, we will be airing it love on WBXX.

The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade is also on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Gatlinburg. The parade is getting national attention. It was nominated for USA Today’s 10-best award in the best holiday parade category. You can vote for the Gatlinburg Parade on USA Today’s website.

Saturday, Dec. 3:

The Christmas parade in Karns starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Ingles and goes to the Karns red light.

Sevierville and Blount County’s parades are both happening at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Sevierville’s parade is in downtown Sevierville. Blount County’s parade will go through Midland Plaza and downtown Maryville.

The Rocky Hill Christmas parade and festival kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. There will be a Christmas-themed market, food trucks, and live music in the Rocky Hilly Center parking lot. The Christmas tree lighting will follow the parade.

Powell’s 40th Christmas parade starts at 5 p.m. at Powell Middle School and makes it way through downtown Powell.

The Clinton Christmas parade is at 6 p.m. on Saturday and goes through downtown Clinton.

Another holiday tradition starts this weekend, The Nutcracker. This is the 51st season for the Appalachian Ballet Company. Performances will take place at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Next weekend, they will perform at the Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville.

Sunday, Dec. 4th:

Then on Sunday, both the Farragut and Townsend parades start at 2:30 p.m.

