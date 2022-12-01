More mild temperatures return with on and off rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures warm up tomorrow as clouds and showers increase late Friday night into Saturday morning. On-and-off rain chances continue this weekend into early next week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures warm up tomorrow as clouds and showers increase late Friday night into Saturday morning. On-and-off rain chances continue this weekend into early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have another mostly clear and cold night tonight, with a low of 28 degrees.

Friday comes with a better warmup, with a high of 57 degrees and a shift to a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph. We will see more scattered clouds moving through, with a stray shower possible during the day and then spotty rain possible Friday evening with gusts around 20 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain arrives later Friday night into Saturday. This becomes more isolated Saturday afternoon, with a high of 60 degrees. Wind gusts pick up to 25 mph gusts at times.

Another batch of rain arrives Sunday afternoon to evening, and yet again on Monday. A front is kicking out batches of rain at times, so that can make for timing adjustments.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are looking at the best chance for rain to be Tuesday of next week, as the cold front finally moves through. We’ll feel the dip in temperatures again in the second half of next week.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

