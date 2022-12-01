Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - In an effort to create a new broadband system in Newport and the surrounding areas, Newport Utilities was found responsible for spending more money than they needed to in an effort to complete the project.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation determined that the former general manager went nearly $5,000,000 over budget from their originally allocated $3,300,000 in borrowed money from TVA and the energy department.

“Decisions were made that sent money out the door that didn’t necessarily need to be used that way,” said John Dunn with the comptroller’s office.

The investigation found that the former general manager that has since resigned was paid more than $90,000 in vacation and sick time even though he didn’t have the proper documents to prove he earned it.

It was also discovered that there was $160,000 in unallowable work on a neighboring building, and nearly a million dollars of settlements paid out that the state said was all avoidable.

New general manager Michael Williford wasn’t in management at the time but has since taken over responsibilities. From 2016 to 2019, Williford claimed the former management never raised rates for customers on their utility bills while also mismanaging money.

Because of the way the money was managed and inflation and the lack of rate raises, Newport Utilities was forced to raise rates for the last three years.

“Over the course of time, we’ve raised rates between seven and eight percent,” said Williford.

While rates have been raised for customers in Newport, Williford added that barring any unforeseen circumstances the rates will remain the same and not go up further for the time being.

Although the issues weren’t created by Williford, he’s now tasked with creating a new work culture to ensure money isn’t mismanaged and spent unnecessarily.

“You educate the board on the questions they should ask and be asking,” said Williford.

The board of directors in place at the time of the investigation have all since been let go, and a new team is in active position.

As for the investigation, the state passed along its findings to a federal prosecutor and the local district attorney.

No charges will be levied against the previous general manager or anyone on the board of directors, according to District Attorney James Dunn.

