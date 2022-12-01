No. 13 Vols win 20th home game in a row, downing McNeese 76-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball picked up its 20th home win in a row Wednesday by beating McNeese 76-40. The streak dates back to the 2020-21 season when the Vols went undefeated inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

UT’s defensive prowess was on full display from start to finish. The Vols forced McNeese into 24 turnovers, resulting in 30 Big Orange points.

Four Vols scored in double figures thanks to 21 assists on 23 made baskets.

Tennessee limited McNeese to just 14 points in the first half, the third-fewest points allowed by the Vols in the Rick Barnes era. With McNeese’s 40 total points, it marks just the third time in the Barnes era a Tennessee opponent was limited to 40 points or less.

Santiago Vescovi led the way in points for Tennessee with 16 on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. Julian Phillips added 12 points and four assists to go along with five rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals.

Tennessee returns to Thompson-Boling Arena Sunday, hosting Alcorn State at 7 p.m.

