One year after fire, Catholic Charities of East Tennessee gives help, hope to thousands

One year after an arsonist burned down one of CCET’s buildings, the charity is still serving the community.
One year after an arsonist burned down one of CCET’s buildings, the charity is still serving the community, and remodeling its old building
By John Pirsos
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been one year since an arsonist torched Catholic Charities of East Tennessee. The fire nearly destroyed one of its buildings.

“We lost everything,” Lisa Healy said, Executive Director of CCET.

Construction started at the charity’s Dameron Avenue location a couple of months ago. The room that used to be offices now has half of a roof, and the floor is covered with sawdust and rocks.

Healy said CCET will move back into the building, but there’s still a lot of work that has to be done.

“As you can see around me, the building’s been gutted,” Healy said.

It’s a $1.3 million project and is funded by grants and donors.

In the meantime, the charity has been operating out of a temporary location on Gay Street in Knoxville, and they’ve been able to help more than 3,000 people since the fire.

“Our purpose in East Tennessee is to provide help and hope to those that need us,” Healy said.

Plus, she said CCET has added more programs too.

“We’ve done the best we can do, under the situation,” Healy said.

One year later, Knoxville fire officials said they still don’t know who started the fire.

Healy said the remodeling should be done around May or June 2023, and they plan on having a grand re-opening ceremony to celebrate.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN announced the arrest of 13 individuals as a result...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
Newport City School District named “exemplary” by the state for the second-straight year
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
Rudolph
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Two found dead in truck after crash
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam...
Tennessee jumps up in College Football Playoff Poll

Latest News

Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots kicks-off across East Tennessee
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots kicks-off across East Tennessee
Blessings on Bell Street
As Christmas season winds up, Blessings on Bell Street prepares to serve community
Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) took the time to recognize Dec.1 1955 as the day Rosa Parks...
‘Small act of courage’ | KAT celebrates Rosa Parks day