One year after fire, Catholic Charities of East Tennessee gives help, hope to thousands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been one year since an arsonist torched Catholic Charities of East Tennessee. The fire nearly destroyed one of its buildings.

“We lost everything,” Lisa Healy said, Executive Director of CCET.

Construction started at the charity’s Dameron Avenue location a couple of months ago. The room that used to be offices now has half of a roof, and the floor is covered with sawdust and rocks.

Healy said CCET will move back into the building, but there’s still a lot of work that has to be done.

“As you can see around me, the building’s been gutted,” Healy said.

It’s a $1.3 million project and is funded by grants and donors.

In the meantime, the charity has been operating out of a temporary location on Gay Street in Knoxville, and they’ve been able to help more than 3,000 people since the fire.

“Our purpose in East Tennessee is to provide help and hope to those that need us,” Healy said.

Plus, she said CCET has added more programs too.

“We’ve done the best we can do, under the situation,” Healy said.

One year later, Knoxville fire officials said they still don’t know who started the fire.

Healy said the remodeling should be done around May or June 2023, and they plan on having a grand re-opening ceremony to celebrate.

