PriceWeber asking community to help name 40-foot-tall nutcracker

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After six years of transforming PriceWeber’s belltower into a 40-foot-tall nutcracker, the company is now asking you to help choose its name.

According to the release, nominations are now open and the winning nominator will receive the ultimate holiday gift package from a few of PriceWeber’s clients.

“Since 2015, our nutcracker has been a beloved holiday tradition in Louisville, and we think it’s finally time to give it a name,” said Fred Davis, CEO of PriceWeber. “We hope people will go nuts with it – pun intended – and help us come up with the ultimate name.”

To fill out a nomination form, click or tap here.

Nominations will be accepted on Dec. 1 through Dec. 9.

After all the nominations are entered, the PriceWeber team will vote on their top three names and open the voting to the public.

Members of the community can vote on Dec. 12 through Dec. 16. on PriceWeber’s social media pages.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 21 on their social media pages.

The community members who submit the winning nutcracker name will receive a PriceWeber client appreciation prize package.

To learn more about PriceWeber, click or tap here.

