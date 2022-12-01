Reducing Tennessee traffic comes with big price tag, TDOT says

With population in Tennessee rising, bigger roadways are needed to reduce traffic, but the changes would come at a price.
With population in Tennessee rising, bigger roadways are needed to reduce traffic
By John Pirsos
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic jams are getting worse in East Tennessee, but the state wants to ease the traffic headaches.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials recognized Tennessee has a major congestion problem. They are working on some possible solutions, but it has a hefty price tag.

TDOT officials said it would take $26 billion to address the traffic issue. That money could be used for expanding highways and possibly adding toll roads.

“Our roads just really can’t handle the increased volume,” said State Senator Becky Massey, who also chairs the Transportation and Safety Committee.

State data shows that the population in Tennessee is up 9% in the past 10 years, adding to the congestion.

Massey said toll lanes and expanded highways are possibilities to fund future projects, but Massey will only support toll lanes or roads where people have another choice to get to where they’re going.

“I personally cannot support anything that would be the only way to get there,” Massey said.

How will TDOT raise all the necessary money?

Governor Bill Lee has said that he has no intentions of raising the gas tax. Senator Massey believes the state has to find ways to fund the infrastructure projects.

“The funds that we’re getting from the user fee at the gas pump is just not enough because of the inflation that we got, the higher cost of building roads,” Massey said.

TDOT officials also want to limit the amount of time it takes to complete projects from the current average of 15 years, down to five years.

TDOT needs $26 billion to reduce traffic in Tennessee

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN announced the arrest of 13 individuals as a result...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
Rudolph
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
Newport City School District named “exemplary” by the state for the second-straight year
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
Vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam...
Tennessee jumps up in College Football Playoff Poll

Latest News

University of Tennessee students protested to show their solidarity and support for the people...
University of Tennessee students hold campus rally for Iran
The Salvation Army needs your help fulfilling children's Christmas lists.
‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind
FILE - Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Sept. 14, 2022, in Atlanta....
As congress scrambles, experts weigh in on impact of possible rail strike
Rail Strike
What a Rail Worker Strike Would Mean