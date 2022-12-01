‘Small act of courage’ | KAT celebrates Rosa Parks day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 67 years ago sparked a moment in history that helped end segregation on public transportation.

On Thursday, Knoxville Area Transit took the time to recognize Dec.1 1955 as the day Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on an Alabama bus to a white man, defying Jim Crow segregation laws.

Each KAT bus had signs placed reserving a seat in her honor. Passengers shared their joy for the recognition and moment in history.

”I’m just grateful that she laid the foundation for the rest of us to be able to walk and be able to ride equally,” said KAT passenger Jason Butler.

“I know that I ain’t got to sit on the back of the bus anymore. I can sit anywhere I want to,” said KAT passenger Donnie Gordon.

Belinda Woodiel-Brill, with KAT said they decided to do the gesture to shed light on how Parks impacted the public transportation we have today.

“It was just a moment you know, and it happened on a public transit bus so we really wanted to acknowledge that small act of courage that led to such enormous positive consequences, and celebrate not only not Rosa Parks but all the individuals who participated in the boycott after that and all of those folks who fought for their civil rights,” said Woodiel-Brill

After Parks’ arrest in 1955, a Montgomery bus boycott ensued, which later led to the Supreme Court ruling declaring segregation on public transportation unconstitutional.

