‘Small act of courage’ | KAT celebrates Rosa Parks day

Knoxville Area Transit took the time to recognize the day Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus.
KAT honors Rosa Parks
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 67 years ago sparked a moment in history that helped end segregation on public transportation.

On Thursday, Knoxville Area Transit took the time to recognize Dec.1 1955 as the day Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on an Alabama bus to a white man, defying Jim Crow segregation laws.

Each KAT bus had signs placed reserving a seat in her honor. Passengers shared their joy for the recognition and moment in history.

”I’m just grateful that she laid the foundation for the rest of us to be able to walk and be able to ride equally,” said KAT passenger Jason Butler.

“I know that I ain’t got to sit on the back of the bus anymore. I can sit anywhere I want to,” said KAT passenger Donnie Gordon.

Belinda Woodiel-Brill, with KAT said they decided to do the gesture to shed light on how Parks impacted the public transportation we have today.

“It was just a moment you know, and it happened on a public transit bus so we really wanted to acknowledge that small act of courage that led to such enormous positive consequences, and celebrate not only not Rosa Parks but all the individuals who participated in the boycott after that and all of those folks who fought for their civil rights,” said Woodiel-Brill

After Parks’ arrest in 1955, a Montgomery bus boycott ensued, which later led to the Supreme Court ruling declaring segregation on public transportation unconstitutional.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN announced the arrest of 13 individuals as a result...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
Newport City School District named “exemplary” by the state for the second-straight year
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
Rudolph
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Two found dead in truck after crash
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam...
Tennessee jumps up in College Football Playoff Poll

Latest News

One year after an arsonist burned down one of CCET’s buildings, the charity is still serving...
One year after fire, Catholic Charities of East Tennessee gives help, hope to thousands
Blessings on Bell Street
As Christmas season winds up, Blessings on Bell Street prepares to serve community
One person died in a North Knox camper fire. Four were injured in a separate fire in Blount...
Knoxville Fire Department warns dangers of space heaters, extension cords in RVs
One year after the fire; Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has served thousands