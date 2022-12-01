Some Vols expected to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four Tennessee football Vols are expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to WVLT media partner Volquest.com.

Running backs Len’Neth Whitehead and Justin Williams-Thomas and wide receivers Jimmy Holiday and Jimmy Calloway announced their intentions to enter the winter portal.

Whitehead has struggled to stay healthy during his time with the Vols. He played in six games last season, rushing 32 times for 2017 yards and two touchdowns but missed time due to injury.

Williams-Thomas, a four-star running back out of high school, had three rushes for six yards against Ball State, five carries for 22 yards in the 63-6 win over Akron on Sept.17 and three carries for nine yards against UT Martin on October 22.

Both Calloway and Holiday announced via social media that they’d be entering the portal once it opened up on Monday.

I want to thank everyone involved for the opportunity to play the sport I love at the University of Tennessee. After much consideration I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3yrs of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/ZnS0H7zYmw — jimmy calloway (@Jimmycalloway1) November 30, 2022

Calloway, a redshirt sophomore, has played mostly on special teams in his freshman season and ends his career at Tennessee with nine receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown.

Holiday caught six passes this season for 106 yards and a touchdown.

The winter transfer portal window opened on Dec. 5 and runs for 45 days. The spring portal window runs May 1 through 15.

Players do not have to pick a school during those dates, but those are the dates they’re allowed to enter.

