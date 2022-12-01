Two juveniles fatally overdose on Benadryl

Benadryl (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juvenile females have fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a CPR in progress call earlier this week at Oak Plains Academy located at 1751 Oak Plains Road in Ashland City.

The two 15-year-old girls were unconscious and unresponsive when police arrived at the scene.

Police said the girls stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the nurse’s station at the facility the night before. Both became ill and fell unconscious the following morning after taking an undetermined amount of the medication.

One of the girls was pronounced dead at Sango Emergency room on Nov. 29, and the other was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in critical condition and later died on Nov. 30.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

