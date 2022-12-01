University of Tennessee students hold campus rally for Iran

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Protests have been taking place in Iran after a woman was arrested for wearing her head scarf the wrong way.

The woman Mahsa Amini, 22, died in Iranian police custody, and the violence touched some University of Tennessee students.

A campus rally was held on Wednesday in solidarity with other universities around the world, showing support for Iranian protesters.

Students with the group Iranian Scholars for Liberty said the rally was meant to also spread awareness of what’s going on in their home country.

“So you have your studies, you have your professor that asks you to finish everything but on the other side, I’m crying talking about that,” said Mashid.

Mashid said she worries about her sister who may be protesting.

”I’m trying to convince her not to go to the streets, but she says that ‘my blood is not thicker than the people dying in the streets.’ Knoxville is a small city, so I feel that this is my duty to talk about the women of Iran and to talk about how we are different from our regime. It is Islamic regime versus Iranian people,” shared Mashid.

The UT students said communication was even temporarily cut off by the government in Iran, with some having to wait two weeks before hearing from their families.

Rooh, another student, said he hopes the rally will bring attention to people here in East Tennessee.

“For example, if you are a professor, if you are a colleague, just ask about other people: what they feel and what (about) their family are in their country. Even the small things like this mean a lot to us,” said Rooh.

During the rally, the students held up signs that read “Justice for Mahsa Amini,” “They killed me because I’m different,” and “Iranians want freedom now.”

Mashid said she wants to go back to her country to help, but she can’t.

“I really want to go back to my country and help to make my country great. But I know if I go back to the airport they will detain me, and I will be one of the prisoners,” said Mashid.

For the safety of their families, the students asked that WVLT News not use their last names, or show the faces of their loved ones.

More than 300 people have died in protests in Iran since mid-September with thousands of people detained, the United Nations said.

