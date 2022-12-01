Vol fan gets Coach Josh Heupel tattoo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Vol fan is making good on a promise he made when Tennessee beat Alabama on Oct. 15.

Luke Jackson promised he would get a tattoo of Coach Josh Heupel’s face if the Vols won.

Tennessee secured the win, so Jackson followed through.

“I’m a man of my word,” he tweeted.

Coach Heup, I sure hope you stay for awhile cause you’re on my leg forever lol. Told everyone I’d get this if we beat Bama and I’m a man of my word. #GBO #VolTwitter #Vols #joshheupel @coachjoshheupel pic.twitter.com/UCJXXkRX7S — Luke Jackson (@lukejax59) November 29, 2022

