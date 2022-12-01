Vol fan gets Coach Josh Heupel tattoo

Luke Jackson promised he would get the tattoo if the Vols beat Alabama, and he is a man of his word.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Vol fan is making good on a promise he made when Tennessee beat Alabama on Oct. 15.

Luke Jackson promised he would get a tattoo of Coach Josh Heupel’s face if the Vols won.

Tennessee secured the win, so Jackson followed through.

“I’m a man of my word,” he tweeted.

