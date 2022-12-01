‘The war is still going on:’ Ukrainian student at UT worries about home country

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As many prepare for the holiday season, people living in Ukraine are hoping to have enough electricity to make it through the winter.

A University of Tennessee graduate student Nataliia Yakushko is from Ukraine. She is closely watching developments in her home country as her family and friends still live there.

When Russians invaded in February, all she could do was watch from thousands of miles away.

“It was so scary. Honestly, I was losing my mind,” she said.

“On TV, all you see is a city. I see my hometown. I see streets I walked every single day,” Nataliia Yakushko said.

Her family doesn’t want to leave because it is their home.

Nataliia’s sister, Halyna Yakushko, is visiting Knoxville but plans to go back to Ukraine soon.

Halyna Yakushko is on the front lines of the war, working with international journalists. She was a lifestyle journalist before the war, now she’s using her skills to help her country. She said she was in Kyiv the day the war started.

“I opened the window and saw that there were a lot of people trying to escape from the city. They were with their luggage, that’s when I knew this is a war,” Halyna Yakushko said

She spends most of her days in some of the most dangerous places.

“Usually, I don’t have one place to live. I can say that I live in Kyiv. But I do not stay there for a long time because we do not have electricity there,” she explained.

A few months back, Nataliia Yakushko went back to Ukraine to see her sister and family.

“It’s different. It’s heartbreaking since it’s your country. The first time we went to actually cross the border and to go inside, there’s a huge line just across the border to actually go to Ukraine. And then there’s no road signs. They took them down because Russians were navigating by road signs,” she said.

While on her visit, the unthinkable happened. Her family’s apartment was bombed. Halyna Yakushko was at work, but Nataliia Yakushko barely escaped.

“I remember my sister’s voice. She said if you hear a missile, there will be a second… I heard another missile as I was going down the stairs,” said Nataliia Yakushko.

“It’s hard to explain. What I can say is that the precious time in the world, the most sacred, is your life,” she said.

Nataliia Yakushko is going back to bring gifts to the children in Ukraine.

However, she said she feels it isn’t enough. “I’m not doing enough. I feel I should do better… I should do more,” Nataliia Yakushko said.

“We are not just fighting for ourselves. We are fighting for our freedom and democracy,” Nataliia Yakushko said.

“We know we are not alone. I only ask that we prolong this resistance to this evil,” she said.

