West Rebels rolling towards second state title

By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The undefeated West High Rebels are just one win away from completing a perfect 15-0 season. The team hopes the win will come with a second state title.

“It feels great to have one more week with this group of kids, this is a special group,” head coach Lamar Brown reflected.

Standing in the way, Page High School (12-2) is the only thing standing in the way.

Standout running back and Mr. Football finalist Braden Latham told WVLT Sports, “I’m definitely gonna cry, definitely gonna cry win or lose. Hopefully, it’s a win, but it’s gonna mean a lot, especially for all our fans, people who support us because it’s not just us.”

“It’s the whole West community, and I’d be very proud just to do that for them,” Brayden Latham said.

His brother and Rebels wide receiver Cayden Latham added, “Our fans are amazing. I can hear them, even if I’m on the other side of the field I can hear them. They’re loud, resilient and they come to every game.”

In the seven seasons following the program’s first state championship, the Rebels have not returned until now.

“We fell short a lot of times, my freshman and sophomore and junior year, but it’s been nice to make it this year with my brothers because we definitely wanted it and we’ve gotten there. Now, we just got to bring it home,” said Brayden Latham.

It was an impressive run to get to 14-0. Along the way, the Rebels took down giants like Alcoa, Maryville and the defending 5-A champion Powell panthers in the state semifinal.

Regarding that run coach Brown said, “It really seems like nothing shakes them.”

The Rebels are sporting one of the program’s best defenses ever and its best offense since the 2014 championship team.

As the clock ticks down to kick off, the message remains the same according to coach Brown, “Keep it as close to a normal week as we can, and we’re just gonna come out here and get to work and hopefully be the best we can possibly be at 7 p.m. on Friday.”

The West game, and all of this year’s Blue Cross Bowl Battles, can be watched on MyVLT.

