Woman beat up during argument over gas pump in East Nashville

Z Mart on Gallatin Avenue in East Nashville.
Z Mart on Gallatin Avenue in East Nashville.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who allegedly beat up a woman at a gas station in East Nashville in late September.

According to the arrested affidavit, 38-year-old Walter Gates and his father were arguing with a woman at the Z Mart gas station on Gallatin Ave on September 29. The woman was angry at the two men for allegedly taking a gas pump that she was next in line to use.

The affidavit states that the argument quickly turned physical when Gates took out a gun and began hitting the woman with it and punching her in the face. Surveillance footage shows Gates strike the woman twice with his gun and punch her in the face five times before fleeing the scene with his dad.

Gates was arrested on Wednesday, November 30, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody on $100,000 bond.

