Alcoa becomes first high school in Tennessee to win 8 football championships in a row

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa High School made state history Friday, winning its eighth football championship in a row.

It’s the 21st overall championship win for the Tornadoes and the first for Head Coach Brian Nix. Alcoa ended the year 14-1 after beating East Nashville 45-26.

