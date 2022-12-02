‘Cram a Cruiser’ event collects toys for area children

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police officers and deputies in Sevier County are filling up their cruisers with toys instead of criminals. The ‘Cram a Cruiser’ event helps the annual Toys for Tots campaign by filling a police cruiser with toys.

Officers from the Sevierville Police Department and deputies from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office had tables set up outside the main entrance of the Walmart in Sevierville. They’re collecting toys for boys and girls, aged 7 through 12. One of the officers said they crammed a regular-sized police cruiser last year, so they brought a bigger one this year.

“We want to help our community as much as we can,” said Sgt. Caleb Brien of the Sevierville Police Department. “We want to help everybody have a Christmas, even the ones that are less fortunate. And this gives us the opportunity to have further reach, in conjunction with Toys for Tots to help our community.”

Brien said all of the toys donated stay in Sevier County for the children.

The officers and deputies will have a table set up from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, too.

People are encouraged to pick out a toy while they’re shopping in Walmart, and drop it off on their way out.

