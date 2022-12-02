Hendon Hooker a finalist for Manning award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hendon Hooker became the first finalist for the Manning Award in program history after it was commissioned in 2004. The award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Eli and Tennessee legend Peyton Manning.

The Big Orange signal caller passed for 3,135 yards in a season cut short by injury. He was on pace to surpass 30 passing touchdowns for the second-consecutive season, but concluded his final collegiate season with 27 aerial scores and five touchdowns on the ground in 11 games.

Hooker still ranks as the Southeastern Conference leader in multiple statistical categories, leading the toughest conference in college football in completion percentage (69.6), passing efficiency (175.5), total offense (324.1) and yards per passing attempt (9.53), a category he also ranks as the national leader in. Those figures become especially impressive given he did so against the seventh-toughest schedule in the FBS and earned five AP Top 25 victories at the helm of the Big Orange offense.

Hooker was named the SEC Player of the Year on Wednesday, Nov. 30, by the USA Today Sports Network, which is selected by a group of 13 writers who cover the conference on a daily basis.

The Manning Award being the only quarterback award that takes into consideration bowl performance, the 2022 honoree will be announced in January, following the conclusion of all bowls. Other finalists for the award include Stetson Bennett (Georgia), Max Duggan (TCU), Sam Hartman (Wake Forest), Drake Maye (North Carolina), Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Will Rogers (Mississippi State), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Caleb Williams (USC) and Bryce Young (Alabama).

