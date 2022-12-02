Homes adding sparkle to East Tennessee this Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Paul Wallace and his family are bringing a few Hollywood faces to East Tennessee this Christmas. Sort of.

A home along Vivian Lee Lane looks like a scene straight out of a movie. Wallace merged “A Christmas Story” with “Christmas Vacation” for the first time.

“We have Cousin Eddie, Clark is up hanging from the roof. We’ve got Flick from a Christmas Story up in the window is Ralphie and the leg lamp,” Wallace said.

A nearly decade-old family tradition keeps growing for Wallace and his family. Their Christmas light display started with just a few wreathes here and there until Paul the salesman became grandpa the tinker.

“My son goes, ‘Dad, we got to decorate. The kids are here. We got to decorate.’ So, I said ‘Alright, well, if we’re going do it, we’re going do it right,’” Wallace said.

These California natives are bringing a new sparkle to East Tennessee with their display, merging their two favorite Christmas movies together. Wallace handcrafted each of the movie characters.

“I take a picture and printed it out and everything, and I’d sit it down on the counter. Then, I’ll take the head, and I’ll just start molding it as best as I can do that and in carving it out,” Wallace said.

The countless hours spent on the display are all in the details from the famous triple dog dare that got Flick’s tongue stuck on a pole to Clark hanging on for dear life in Christmas Vacation. While the tradition started for his family, Wallace said he’s overjoyed to now share it with strangers.

“People are important you know, and God put us on this earth to enjoy life and in the love, people win, and I just want to bring happiness to everyone,” Wallace said.

There are a number of other Christmas home displays lighting up East Tennessee. Click here for a list of ideas.

