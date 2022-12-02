Investigation continues into death of FedEx worker

By Kelli Cook
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a 48-year-old FedEx worker is mourning the loss of a loved one after he was killed on the job at the World Hub on Wednesday.

This is the second death at the Memphis facility this year.

Former and current co-workers are reflecting on the man they called friendly, helpful, and often referred to as the “cool manager.”

We’re being told the victim was a 20-plus-year employee of the shipping giant.

On Thursday, TOSHA workers were back at the FedEx World Hub for the second time this year to investigate a fatal incident.

Investigators also collected evidence and spoke with employees.

While FedEx did confirm the death of one of their team members, a cause for the untimely passing was not given.

“This could merely be a coincidence that it’s an accident, but most accidents you can trace back to the systemic failure of training, systemic failure in safety protocol,” said trial attorney Jeff Rosenblum, who has represented the families of several FedEx workers who died on the job.

In the past five years, there have been four deaths at Memphis FedEx facilities, including that of 33-year-old Jessica James, who died in February while operating a forklift.

Also killed was 23-year-old Duntate Young, who died in 2019 of blunt-force trauma to his chest after being hit by a shipping container door.

Of the four deaths since 2017, three happened in the month of November, and Rosenblum doesn’t think that’s a coincidence.

He points to the increase in volume handled by workers during the beginning of the holiday season.

“Yes, I do think it’s relevant,” Rosenblum said. “I don’t think it’s just a coincidence. It’s loud, it’s dark, and there are more packages to deliver. There are more people that are brought in, there are more temporary workers that are brought in during the holiday season that are not given the same level of training.”

Action News 5 asked FedEx to respond to allegations of safety protocols not being up to par at the facility. We were told they hope to have a response soon.

FedEx said Wednesday:

Our heartfelt thoughts are with our team member’s family, colleagues and all those affected by this event. The circumstances surrounding this tragic incident  are still under investigation, and FedEx is fully cooperating with investigating authorities.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newport City School District named “exemplary” by the state for the second-straight year
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they...
High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Two found dead in truck after crash
Vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School
Police identify human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property

Latest News

WIVK Christmas Parade 2021
Traffic delays expected in downtown Knoxville for WIVK Christmas Parade
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a cold front for this weekend, and then stalled rain...
Spotty showers return today with more at times this weekend
An officer hangs an ornament on the wreath honoring homicide victims during Thursday night’s...
Officials, families honor Tennessee homicide victims
Crews responded to a 911 call early Friday morning.
West Knoxville building destroyed following fire
KFD puts out fire on Sterchi St.
West Knoxville building destroyed following fire