Investigators searching for missing Morristown man

Doyel Glenn Cockrell has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 7, according to Morristown Police Department officials.
Doyel Cockrel
Doyel Cockrel(Morristown Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators announced they are searching for Doyel Cockrell, who has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 7.

Cockrell was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, according to MPD officials.

“Cockrell is not wanted for a crime; police and his family just want to confirm that he is safe,” MPD officials said.

Cockrell is 6 feet tall with gray hair, blue eyes an a gray beard.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hamblen County Emergency Communications District at (423) 585-2701.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newport City School District named “exemplary” by the state for the second-straight year
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they...
High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Benadryl (Source: KLTV Staff)
Two juveniles fatally overdose on Benadryl
Vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School
Police identify human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property

Latest News

United States' Weston McKennie (8) celebrates after teammate Christian Pulisic scoring a goal...
Where to watch USA take on the Netherlands in the World Cup
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker
Hendon Hooker a finalist for Manning award
The United States Men’s National Soccer Team is set to take on the Netherlands in their first...
Where to watch USA take on the Netherlands in the World Cup
We'll slowly clear things out for the second half of Saturday
Scattered rain returns Saturday morning, slightly drier Sunday