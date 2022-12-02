Investigators searching for missing Morristown man

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators announced they are searching for Doyel Cockrell, who has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 7.

Cockrell was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, according to MPD officials.

“Cockrell is not wanted for a crime; police and his family just want to confirm that he is safe,” MPD officials said.

Cockrell is 6 feet tall with gray hair, blue eyes an a gray beard.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hamblen County Emergency Communications District at (423) 585-2701.

