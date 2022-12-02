LIST: Christmas parades across East Tennessee
There are many ways to celebrate the holidays in East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas festivities are in full swing across the region, giving East Tennesseans many opportunities to celebrate the holidays.
Grab your coat and scarf because many parades will be underway in December. The dates and times can be found below.
Friday, December 2
- 7 p.m. - WIVK Christmas Parade in Knoxville
- 7 p.m. - Sweetwater Christmas Parade
- 7:30 p.m. - Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 3
- 9:00 a.m. - Karns Christmas Parade
- 11 a.m. - Blount County Christmas Parade
- 11 a.m. - Greenback Christmas Parade
- 11 a.m. - Sevierville Christmas Parade
- 2 p.m. - Campbell County Christmas Parade
- 3 p.m. - New Market Christmas Parade
- 3:30 p.m. - Rocky Hill Christmas Parade & Festival
- 4 p.m. - White Pine Parade
- 5 p.m. - Powell Christmas Parade
- 6 p.m. - City of Clinton Christmas Parade
- 6 p.m. - Wartburg Christmas Parade
- 7 p.m. - Madisonville Christmas Parade
Sunday, December 4
- 2:30 p.m. - Townsend Christmas Parade
- 2:30 p.m. - Gibbs Christmas Parade
- 4 p.m. - Farragut Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 10
- 3 p.m. - Seymour Christmas Parade
- 4:30 p.m. - Crossville Christmas Parade
- 5:30 p.m. - Jefferson City Christmas Parade
- 6 p.m. - Loudon Christmas Parade
- 6 p.m. - Halls Christmas Parade
- 6 p.m. - Oak Ridge Christmas Parade
Note: This list will be updated as more events are scheduled.
