Man sentenced to 61 years for sexually abusing 8-year-old

A 72-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 61 years for sexually abusing an 8-year-old, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen.
Joseph Steven Owen
Joseph Steven Owen(DA Charme Allen's Office)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 72-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 61 years for sexually abusing an 8-year-old, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen.

Joseph Steven Owen was set for trial in October, but before jury selection, he pled guilty to two counts of rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

According to the office, on Jan. 19, 2022, the victim went to the Family Justice Center and told a Knox County Sheriff’s Office detective that she had been sexually abused by Owen since she was eight. That abuse went on for around two years, the release said. The detective had the victim make a recorded phone call to Owen, the release said, during which, Owen admitted to the acts.

“The willingness of this victim to come forward and confront her abuser led to the conviction, and because of this conviction, this perpetrator will spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Allen

Owen will not have the option of parole while serving his sentence.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

