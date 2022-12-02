Scattered rain returns Saturday morning, slightly drier Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers arrive through the overnight as well as some breezy conditions to start Saturday morning. Rain chances will slowly diminish as we head through the afternoon, but clouds will keep us on the cooler side. A more unsettled pattern lies ahead with multiple rain chances on the way through early next week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you plan on heading out the the Christmas Parades this evening you’ll want to take the jacket or coat as temperatures are cooling and coupled with a strong breeze at times. We’re heading into the lower 50s overnight and will slowly begin to warm heading into Saturday morning as clouds and rain chances return. A few rumbles of thunder and lightning are possible around day-break before we slowly dry out for the afternoon.

We'll slowly clear things out for the second half of Saturday (WVLT)

Clouds continue to stick around for Saturday afternoon with a stray shower possible as winds will slowly relax the later in the day we go. Highs will be held in check with the limited sunshine as temperatures top out in the middle to upper 50s. Cooler weather is on the way for Sunday, although we stay on the drier side as rain chances remain on the lower side.

LOOKING AHEAD

While rain chances are lower to Sunday and to start Monday we are looking at the next system arriving Monday night into Tuesday bringing us the next chance of rain. Some of the rain could be heavy at times and will be moving through in waves. To start next week you’ll want to keep the rain gear close by as we keep rain chances in the mix right on through Wednesday.

Some slightly drier air looks possible to end next week as temperatures remain fairly steady in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Here’s the latest look of your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

A rainy stretch of weather ahead through next week (WVLT)

