Spotty showers return today with more at times this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty showers are developing at times today, with a batch of rain on the way to start Saturday. We’ll feel the changes after that front, but then rain chances stall around in the region for several days next week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with scattered clouds and spotty showers. With a low of 28 degrees in Knoxville, it’s cold enough to see snowfall.

Overall we have a partly cloudy day, with a stray afternoon shower, then spotty rain moves in again this evening. We’re warming up ahead of the next cold front, so it’s staying in the form of rain. We’re topping out around 57 degrees, with a shift to a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts increasing. Our higher elevations feels those wind gusts today, and it becomes breezier at times this evening in the Valley.

Tonight comes with an early low of 50 degrees, then the wind gusts continue and a batch of rain moves in to start the day. We’ll rise to around 54 degrees by sunrise, with a a 40% coverage of our area in rain and isolated storms.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts out with more rain and wind, but that all backs off as the day goes on. Saturday afternoon is mostly to partly cloudy, with a high of 60 degrees and spotty rain chances taper off.

Sunday starts out in the low 30s, with a few clouds, but clouds increase and we’re left chilly at only 49 degrees. Spotty rain is possible Sunday, but a batch of scattered rain looks like it will miss our area as of now.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we continue to monitor a system that will stall out in our area next week. Right now, Monday becomes rainy late and that is on and off Tuesday, with another good batch Tuesday night. Then rain showers continue at times Wednesday, and we’re looking at some breaks at times the rest of next week.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.