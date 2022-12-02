Toys for Tots kicks-off across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2021, Toys for Tots collected more than 500 gifts for kids in East Tennessee.

As Christmas rolls around this season, preparations are rolling around to gear up for this year.

”I think at the end of the day we all have a kid inside of us and we’ve experienced Christmas, a lot of us have. Some people haven’t and so when you can do something and give a toy to someone and get a toy that’s the true Christmas spirit that should be inside of all of us,” said Devin Driscoll at D1 Hardin Valley.

Toys for Tots bins are set up at all Rusty Wallace locations, K2 Volleyball in Maryville, Ft. Sanders Fitness Complex in Farragut, Stretch Fusion in Bearden, Tennessee Orthopedics and the lobby of WVLT.

Toys for Tots will conclude on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Barn.

