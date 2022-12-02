Traffic delays expected in downtown Knoxville for WIVK Christmas Parade

Parking will not be available from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Gay Street
WIVK Christmas Parade 2021
WIVK Christmas Parade 2021(WVLT)
By Jared Austin
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 49th annual WIVK Christmas parade is back in Knoxville Friday, bringing traffic delays with it.

City officials said eastbound lanes on Howard Baker Jr. Ave. would be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Hill Ave. and Hall of Fame Dr. The city will also close parking spaces on Gay Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Gay Street will also be closed for the parade from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Kyndra Brewer with the city of Knoxville understands traffic may cause some headaches, but this year’s parade will still bring hundreds of happy families.

“The smiles,” Brewer said. “The joy of the little ones being able to see Santa and wave to Santa and see their friend’s parade down the street. It truly is a magical evening.”

Over 100 non-profits and organizations will participate in the parade, which includes Dogwood Arts. Shannon Herron with Dogwood Arts said they hadn’t been a part of the parade for a while but are happy to be back.

Officials said this event gives them more attention throughout the year.

“I think it’s just a big community-building time,” Herron said. “I think we get to be out there in front of so many different people that come down to celebrate the holiday.”

Friday night, the WIVK Christmas parade will go from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

